Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UCTT. Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

