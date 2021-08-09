UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UMB Financial by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in UMB Financial by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,696 shares of company stock worth $1,020,798 over the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $95.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

