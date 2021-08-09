Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

UNS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.

Shares of UNS traded up C$1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$18.65. 241,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$790.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$5.21 and a 12-month high of C$18.82.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

