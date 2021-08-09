Unido EP (UDO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.12 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 87.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 61.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00136292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00145568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,026.65 or 1.00230728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.75 or 0.00770341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,981,277 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

