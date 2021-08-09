United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $16.50 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.88 on Monday, hitting $390.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,245. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $406.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,546 shares of company stock worth $12,023,300 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

