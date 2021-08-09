United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.7% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $369.89. The stock had a trading volume of 61,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,646. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

