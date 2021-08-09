United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,079 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.33. The stock had a trading volume of 46,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,723. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.37.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

