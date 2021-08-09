United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.2% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 51.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 755,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193,902 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,982,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,350,000 after purchasing an additional 164,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.21. The company had a trading volume of 53,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

