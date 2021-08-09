Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Raised to $258.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $250.00 to $258.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. raised Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.67.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $209.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.97. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

