uPlexa Hits Market Capitalization of $721,666.30 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $721,666.30 and approximately $1,448.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 88.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

