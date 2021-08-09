Usca Ria LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $408.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $415.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.31.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

