Usca Ria LLC Decreases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX opened at $92.15 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.55.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

