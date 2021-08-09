Usca Ria LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Shares of VALE opened at $20.94 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

