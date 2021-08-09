Usca Ria LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 158.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 91,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.94.

NYSE FIS opened at $133.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 955.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

