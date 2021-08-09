Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce sales of $286.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.57 million and the lowest is $281.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 359.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,471. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

