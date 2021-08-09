V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.86 billion.

VFC opened at $80.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. V.F. has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.38.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.