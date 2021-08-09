V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,148 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $69.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

