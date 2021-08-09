V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,712,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $57.64 on Monday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

