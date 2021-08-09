V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $338.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $249.34 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.86.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

