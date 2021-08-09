V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 129.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $9.27 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

