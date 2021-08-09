Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $106.91 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.25.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

