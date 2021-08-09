Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

