Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) is NEXT Financial Group Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 1.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $206.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.83. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $147.64 and a 52 week high of $206.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.572 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

