Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.19. 5,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,260. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

