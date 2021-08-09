Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,971. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.