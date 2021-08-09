Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

VOOG stock opened at $274.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.01. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $197.58 and a 1 year high of $275.68.

