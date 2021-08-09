Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

