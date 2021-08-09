Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is TL Private Wealth’s 2nd Largest Position

TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 16.6% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,327,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.18 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

