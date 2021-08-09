Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.16 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.020 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,484. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.07. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,503.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

