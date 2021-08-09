VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VACNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get VAT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS VACNY remained flat at $$41.77 on Monday. 184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.76.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.