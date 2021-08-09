VeriDocGlobal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $350,077.00 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 36.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $350,077.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00363739 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001148 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.00957620 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,185,558 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the exchanges listed above.

