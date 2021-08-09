Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,416 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 19.7% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 167,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

