Veriti Management LLC Grows Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 44.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,351,000 after buying an additional 1,617,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Infosys by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after buying an additional 1,851,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.