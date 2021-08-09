Veriti Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

NYSE:WM opened at $147.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $150.83. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

