Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $325,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,027.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 8,100.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Vertex Energy worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

