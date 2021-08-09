Vesper Trading Up 26.3% This Week (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Vesper has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $9.59 or 0.00020756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $44.74 million and $2.50 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00138809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00145239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,199.54 or 1.00010503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.46 or 0.00773806 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,665,843 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.