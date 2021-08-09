VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Reaches $3.47 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $7,533.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.00817731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00103776 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039842 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

