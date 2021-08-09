Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Victory Capital stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Victory Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Victory Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

