VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,619 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.48% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $45.55 on Monday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $45.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.