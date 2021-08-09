Viking Fund Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 145,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,667. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

