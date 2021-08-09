Viking Fund Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after buying an additional 333,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after buying an additional 92,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Sunrun by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.86. 222,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,231 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

