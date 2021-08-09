Viking Fund Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.83. 25,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,437. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $101.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

