Viking Fund Management LLC Has $8.40 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $157.92. The company had a trading volume of 287,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,503,163. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

