Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE DAR traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,585. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.