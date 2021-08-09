Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,609 shares during the period. Abiomed accounts for approximately 3.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $64,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

ABMD stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,990. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.94.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

