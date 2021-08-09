Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 393,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,407,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

