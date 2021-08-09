Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Shares Gap Down to $14.38

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $13.77. Vine Energy shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 353 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.81.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000.

About Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

