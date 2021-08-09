Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 423.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,007 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Cyren worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyren by 62.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,338,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 512,399 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cyren by 115.7% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $49,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CYRN opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cyren Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 52.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

