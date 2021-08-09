Virtu Financial LLC Invests $107,000 in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,441 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $18.57.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 240.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.