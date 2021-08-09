Virtu Financial LLC Invests $93,000 in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFU. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of 9F in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 9F in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9F in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of 9F in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9F in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

9F stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.12. 9F Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.50.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

